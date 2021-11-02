Pizza Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $215,392.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004453 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00155138 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00590533 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

