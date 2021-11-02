Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

