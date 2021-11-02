POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

PNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 97,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,637. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

