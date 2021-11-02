POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Up 5.8%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

