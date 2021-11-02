Polkamarkets Price Up 119.1% This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $86.28 million and $24.78 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00002946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 119.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,456,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

