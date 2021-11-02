Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR PAH3 opened at €90.28 ($106.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.38. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €45.63 ($53.68) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.