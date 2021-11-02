Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 15,951,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.