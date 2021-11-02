Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $11.10 Billion Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.0% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.29% of Intuit worth $11,100,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

Intuit stock traded up $13.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $622.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,354. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.17 and a 12-month high of $629.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

