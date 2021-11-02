Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35.07 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.10% of Alphabet worth $35,071,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $49.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,924.57. 41,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,832.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,633.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.03 and a twelve month high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $491,910,183. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

