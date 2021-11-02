Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,500,687 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,508,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500,687 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.24% of Visa worth $19,292,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.12. 312,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,905. The company has a market cap of $407.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $183.89 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,999,025. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.