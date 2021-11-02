Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. 81 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

