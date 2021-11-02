Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 327,387 shares.The stock last traded at $94.10 and had previously closed at $90.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

