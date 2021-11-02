Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $31.88

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $30.55. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 1,135 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

