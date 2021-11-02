ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.76% of ProPetro worth $82,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.