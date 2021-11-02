ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.64

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 741541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

