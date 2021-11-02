Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 893,574 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of General Motors worth $214,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 218.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 317,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 217,575 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 278.9% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,102,936,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,285,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,393,000 after acquiring an additional 687,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 22.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 299,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 359,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,339,273. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

