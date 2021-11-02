Prudential Financial Inc. Has $211.05 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,426,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Altria Group worth $211,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 193,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,149,771. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.