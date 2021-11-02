Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322,293 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $194,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 383,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360,948. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $227.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

