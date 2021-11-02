Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 62,500 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R. H. Seale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00.

Shares of QTWO traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,709. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 74.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 212.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

