Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.75% of Quanex Building Products worth $89,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 95.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

