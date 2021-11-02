Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital accounts for about 0.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.81% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMBT. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 624,529 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $7,275,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 648,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 53,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.