QuickSwap Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $422.81 or 0.00664895 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $138.30 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

