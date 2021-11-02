Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

RLYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.