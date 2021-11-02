Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
RLYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72.
Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
