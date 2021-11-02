Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $23.64

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $24.77. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on RANI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
