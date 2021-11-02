Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading 5.4% Higher

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 172,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

RPID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems accounts for approximately 0.1% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

