RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of RBB Bancorp worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

RBB opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $509.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

