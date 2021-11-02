Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for $478.64 or 0.00759310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,498 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

