Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 120,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Shares of QRVO opened at $172.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average is $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.52 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

