Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.63% of LSI Industries worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

