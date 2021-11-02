Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of SeaSpine worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SeaSpine by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

