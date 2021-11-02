Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Laureate Education worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after acquiring an additional 679,014 shares in the last quarter. CPV Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the first quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,192 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 113.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 307,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

LAUR stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

