Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $161.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.09 and a 1-year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

