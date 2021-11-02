Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 260,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

