Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

