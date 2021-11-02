Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Amedisys worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 162,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 88,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 35.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 289,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,880,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

