Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,600 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.46% of Blue Bird worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 207,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 203,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $3,441,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $578.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

