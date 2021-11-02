Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.73% of First Financial Northwest worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

