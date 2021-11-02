Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,691 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Denbury worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $139,068,000.

Denbury stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

