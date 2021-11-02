Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 2nd (ANET, AZN, BYDGF, CGJTF, CPPMF, FRE, JEN, KL, LIN, LYB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 2nd:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$36.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

