Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 2nd (ANET, AZN, BYDGF, CGJTF, CPPMF, FRE, JEN, KL, LIN, LYB)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 2nd:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$36.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

