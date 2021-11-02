Rise Price Hits $0.0115 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Rise has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $936.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded up 148.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 187,705,403 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.