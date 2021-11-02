Robert D. Mills Sells 11,844 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TSCO traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.64. 554,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,540. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $218.73.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
