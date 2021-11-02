Robert D. Mills Sells 11,844 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSCO traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.64. 554,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,540. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $218.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

