Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.98

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.98 and last traded at $114.37, with a volume of 9020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 140.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $127,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 56.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

