Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $961,291.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00.

RBLX stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. 4,533,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.