Rocket Pool Trading Up 41.9% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $49.30 or 0.00078318 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $506.78 million and $20.37 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00220872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00096585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

