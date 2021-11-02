Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading Up 160.6% This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $983,460.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 160.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

