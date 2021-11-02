Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.10 EPS.

ROK traded up $21.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $1,916,682. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

