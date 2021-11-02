Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.89

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 12029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

