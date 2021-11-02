RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer Sells 14,407 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RES stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 517,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,392. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPC by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

