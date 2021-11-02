RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $63,301.68 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $160.03 million and $314,269.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $63,301.68 or 0.99546532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001581 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,528 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

