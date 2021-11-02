Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0766 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $4,343.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,824.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.11 or 0.07047674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.00316746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $602.36 or 0.00943780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.16 or 0.00432685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00262382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00221030 BTC.

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

